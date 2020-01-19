FALMOUTH – Maxine Marie Francoise Pelletier Martin, 91, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020 at Foreside Harbor, Falmouth with family at her side. She was born in Fort Kent on July 15, 1928 to Emile and Mary Jane Michaud Pelletier.

Maxine was a passionate, devoted, lifelong educator. She attended Madawaska Training School for teachers and graduated in 1947, delivering the salutatory address to her class. At Farmington State Teacher’s College she belonged to the Lambda Epsilon Society, Newman Club, and Future Teachers of America. It was also here she developed her lifelong love and daily obsession for crossword puzzles.

Following graduation in 1951, she taught elementary school in Lorraine, Ohio and then in Bridgeport, Conn. She married Philip Martin, in East Hartford, Conn. on June 13, 1953. Shortly thereafter, they moved back to their home towns of Winterville and Eagle Lake to begin raising their family. A few years later, they moved to Houlton where Maxine continued teaching elementary school and pursued graduate studies — while raising four children.

In 1971 she graduated Suma Cum Laude earning a master’s degree from the University of Maine, Orono and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Ultimately known as Madame Martin, she taught French at Houlton High School for 20 years until retiring in June 1989. Maxine was active in the American Association of University Women, Houlton Teacher’s Association, Maine Education Association, and the Maine chapter of the National Education Association. In 1978, she served as a delegate to NEA’s National convention in Dallas, Texas. Maxine also took politics seriously, never hesitating to share her strong opinions with legislators in Augusta and Washington.

Throughout her career and retirement, Maxine loved travelling including several trips to Hawaii and the midwest to visit her children. She spent most summers at Saint Froid Lake in Winterville where she was raised. When in Portland, she especially enjoyed attending “County Girl” luncheons affording her and other Aroostook County transplants to preserve ties with their northern roots. Mémère, as she was known to her three grandchildren, often babysat, took them to and from school, coached them in their studies, and delighted in attending their school activities, sports events, and graduations. She was an exceedingly proud grandmother.

She was predeceased by her former husband, Philip Martin; her siblings, Leopold Pelletier, Lorraine Chamberland, Simone Rozniak; and son-in-law, David Holt.

She is survived by her four children and three grandchildren, Phyllis Frenzel and husband Allen of Makaha, Hawaii, Maurice Martin and wife Nancy Wilson of Dundee, Ill.; Richard Martin, and wife Trang and their daughter Elise of Portland; and daughter Mary Jane Holt, her son Andrew and daughter Danielle, also of Portland.

Maxine was a devout Catholic. Those who wish to honor her life and faith are invited to Saint Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland on Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland.

The family would like to thank the exceptional and caring staff at Foreside Harbor Assisted Living.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Maxine’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the

Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Development Office

136 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough ME 04074

or online at

www.smaaa.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.