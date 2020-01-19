KENNEBUNK – Charles E. Eaton, 67, of Westbrook, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Ave, Portland. Come toast Chuck and share a memory.

For a complete obituary, to sign his guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.