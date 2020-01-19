BATH – Judy Perry Feimer passed away on Jan 1, 2020. Judy was born in Bath and attended Morse High School, St. Josephs College and the University of Denver Graduate School.

Judy first taught in a one-room school house in northern Maine and went on to teach in Connecticut.

Subsequently, she joined the Peace Corps and taught in Malaysia. After leaving the Peace Corps, Judy spent a year traveling through the Middle East and Africa. Upon her return to the States, she joined the faculty at the Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., an experimental school for gifted students. Judy taught. math for grades 3-12 and was the head of the math team and assistant chairman of the math department. She stayed at Saint Ann’s for 33 years.

Judy was a member of the Art Students League of New York on W. 57th St. and was frequently with a group of women artists who painted in Central Park. Judy was a member of several bridge groups in Maine since her retirement. But probably she most enjoyed playing golf at the Bath Golf Club with a wonderful group of fellow women golfers.

Judy is survived by her husband; her brother, Thomas Perry and his wife Diane; and her aunt, Geraldine Perry; Thomas and Diane’s two daughters, Laura Anne (husband Randolph) Catlin with their children, Hanna and Molly, as well as Kristin (husband Andrew) Pettingill with their daughter, Pepper; stepchildren, Colleen Paffie and Christine Centrofranchi.

A celebration of life will be held at the Maine Maritime Museum on May 2, 2020 from 11 to 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.