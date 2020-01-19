KENNEBUNKPORT – Susan Kajander Condon, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennebunkport on Jan. 15, 2020. The daughter of Maxine (Lybeck) and Albert A. Kajander, Susan was born on June 25, 1950, in Winchester, Mass. She graduated from Winchester High School in 1968, then went on to earn a teaching degree from UMass, Amherst, and a master’s in counseling from Salem State. Susan married Scott Condon in 1980 and had two daughters, Kate and Elizabeth. She taught middle school at both Ogunquit Village School and Wells Junior High, before retiring in 2015 after 30 years of teaching. Susan shined with positive energy and was always active. She loved tennis, paddle, ice-skating, cross-country and downhill skiing. She loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener and enjoyed daily walks with her many good friends along our beautiful coastline. Susan was many things to many people, but nothing in her life was as important to her or as precious as being “Mom” to her daughters and “Gam” to her grandchildren. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Maxine and Albert Kajander; and her daughter, Elizabeth Condon. Susan is survived by her beloved daughter, Katharine Barry and her husband Nathan; grandchildren, Nolan, Tyler, and Maxine, of Merrimack, N.H.; her brother, Stephen Kajander of Kennebunkport, her brother, Scott Kajander and his wife, Judy of Reading, Mass. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Bibber’s Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk from 2 to 4 p.m. We will gather to visit and remember Susan, followed at 4 p.m. by a very short service with opportunities to share memories. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Susan’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Memorial donations in Susan’s name may be made to the Center for Grieving Children 555 Forest Avenue Portland, ME 04101

