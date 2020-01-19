CASCO – Geraldine “Gerry” LaChance, 99, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, in Portland. She was born in Lisbon Falls on Jan. 23, 1920, daughter of the late George Crockett and Sarah Goddard.

Gerry graduated from Lisbon Falls High School in 1937. She married Albert Joseph LaChance on Jan. 1, 1940. As a young woman, she was a member of Eureka Grange and 4H club. Gerry worked at several department stores, and lived most of her life in Westbrook.

She was a worldwide traveler with family and friends. If no one was available, she wouldn’t hesitate to go on her own whether it was a was on a bus trip with the local senior citizen group or heading off in her car to an unknown destination.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Gerry was also an avid reader. She was active with the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church and volunteered at senior lunches. In recent years, Gerry would knit scarves for the local grammar school students.

Survivors include her daughter, Gertrude “Trudy” McClure and husband, James; grandchildren, Michelle Marvin, Duane and James LaChance, Brian and Douglas McClure, Julie Sirois and Rev. Timothy Garvin-Leighton; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert; son, Raymond and daughter, Diana Lennon; brothers, Clyde, Oscar, Irving, Virgil and Forest Crockett and sister, Verna Bowie.

Thanks to Mercy Hospital and Casco Inn Residential Care Facility for the loving care Gerry received.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee.

Reception immediately following the service at Harmony Lodge, 33 Cressey Road, Gorham. Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. To leave condolences or participate in Gerry’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

