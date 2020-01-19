WINDHAM – Wesley W. Estes, 88, of Windham, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Born in Caribou Sept. 2, 1931, “Wes” or “Sonny” was the son of Alden N. and Nellie (Andrews) Estes.

After graduating high school, Wes was drafted into the army where he served as a medical assistant, earning a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal. Wes was honorably discharged 1954. After settling in Portland, Wes went to work at Burnham and Morrill, where he remained for over 40 years.

Wes married Shirley (Hall) Estes on Valentine’s Day in 1952. They had two children, Wayman O. Estes in 1953 and Wanda J. Estes in 1955.

Wes and Shirley worked together to build a wonderful life for their family. He had a soft spot for animals and made a home for many beloved dogs. One of his greatest joys was the Christmas season, when each year Wes created a wonderland in his front yard, sharing his joy with his community.

Wes is predeceased by his wife Shirley; and his son, Wayman.

He is survived by his daughter Wanda; sister, Bernadette Brown, brothers, George Estes and his wife Francis, and Leamon Palmer and his wife Diana; nieces and nephews; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to Darcy Boulton for her dedication and love for my Dad. I would also like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their guidance, compassion, and kindness so I could keep my Dad home.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 where a funeral service will begin at 12 p.m.

To express condolences or participate in Wesley’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route #1

Scarborough ME 04074

