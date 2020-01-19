LEWISTON – Joseph Robert Paiement, 82, of Casco, passed away peacefully at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Jan. 10, 2020.

Joseph was born on Jan. 9, 1938 in Brunswick, the third child of William and Lucille (Bouchard) Paiement. He attended Brunswick schools. Joseph was employed by Lucas Tree for many years but retired from the Portland Water District as a machine operator.

Joseph married Mary Haddad on Feb. 8, 1964 and celebrated over 55 wonderful years together. Joseph and Mary raised two children together. Joseph was a kind, compassionate man who cherished his wife, family and friends. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed New England sports as a pastime.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Lucille Stevenson of Sabattus, son, Joseph Paiement Jr. and wife Rita of Windham; grandchildren, Jessica and Grace; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Payton and Parker. Affectionally known to all his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Bobby”.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin sisters, Jean and Jeanette.

As per the family’s request, there will be no formal memorial services at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

