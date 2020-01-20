‘Westward’ at USM

“Appearances,” 100 works by photographers Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. On view to Jan. 27, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Faculty Triennial Exhibition, Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. On view to March 1. Free, meca.edu.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to Jan. 31.

“Holiday Offerings 2020 – Ringing in the New Year,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Jan. 31, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Perfection,” Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland. Poses questions about what constitutes “perfection,” to March 2, ablebakercontemporary.com.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Film

Thursday 1/23

Midday Movie: “Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

“The Great American Lie,” a Representation Project Film, 6:30 p.m., Waynflete Arts Center, 360 Spring St., Portland. Documentary examines what inequality looks like today and traces its roots. Free, waynflete.org.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 1/22

Adam & Jon Live, 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Irish duo Adam Agee & Jon Sousa.

Thursday 1/23

Pyro City, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Jazz fusion group from Bates College, $12, cadenzafreeport.com.

Ari Shaffir: Jew, 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15, auramaine.com.

Greensky Bluegrass, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50.

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Music Video Portland 3, 7 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. $10, eventbrite.com.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra with special guest The Fryeburg Academy Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $5-$10, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 1/24

Freeport First Friday’s Just Desserts, 6:45 p.m., Norwood performs at Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St., Freeport. $5 includes admission and dessert.

Dog Park/Crunchcoat, Bait Bag, Lake Over Fire, 8 p.m., The Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Driftwood, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Americana, $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Murphy’s Lawn, 5-8 p.m., Luke’s Lobster, 60 Portland Pier, eclectic mix of British invasion, classic rock, pop. Free, lukeslobster.com.

We Banjo 3 “Rise & Shine” tour, 7 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$30.

Saturday 1/25

Gabriela Montero: “Westward,”4 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Award-winning pianist and inspired improviser, $44, portlandovations.org.

Hannah Damon and Friends, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St, Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Murderers,” through Feb. 1, darkly hilarious comedy, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22, goodtheater.ticketspice.com.

“Popcorn Falls,” through Feb. 2, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. Maine premiere of comedy where two actors play 21 roles, $25-$32, goodtheater.com.

“Tap, Tap Jazz,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26. Maine State Ballet, Route 1, Falmouth, $15-$20, discounts available, mainestateballet.org, 781-3587.

Casa Valentina, Jan. 24-Feb. 9, Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. Catskills colony caters to heterosexual men who dress like women, $15-$20, portlandplayers.org.

“The Effect,” through Jan. 26, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Love, science and the mysteries of the human heart collide, $20-$23, madhorse.com.

“Narnia,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23-25; 2 p.m. matinee Jan. 25. Royal River Community Players at the Playhouse, 305 U.S. Route 1, next door to Maine Coffee Roasters, Yarmouth. Tickets at app.arts-people.com.

Wednesday 1/22

Damien Jurado & Nick Thune’s Sad Music, Sad Comedy Tour, 8 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25-$28.

Friday 1/24

1920’s Speakeasy Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m., Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompsons Point, Portland. $65.

Saturday 1/25

Love Is A Funny Thing: A Comedy, 2 p.m., Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. $18-$20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

Midcoast

Freeport First Friday

Film

“Cunningham,” documentary in partnership with Bates Dance Festival, Jan. 24-26 and 28, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

Museums

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit opening, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 1/24

Always, Sometimes, 7 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

The Nick Mather Experiment, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Longtime guitar enthusiast, $12/$15, explorefrontier.com.

Freeport First Friday’s Just Desserts, 6:45 p.m., Norwood performs bluegrass, country and folk at Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St., Freeport. $5 includes admission and dessert.

Not 2 Sharp, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Acoustic blend of rich harmonies and creative arrangements, $12.

Saturday 1/25

Curtis Community Concert: “String Fling,” 12-2 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Youth Suzuki violin students, two string quartets, classical guitar selections. Free, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Graham Gaines – One Man Show, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

Friday 1/24

Big Laughs Comedy Night, 7 p.m., benefits Mt. Ararat Class of 2020 Project Graduation, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, $10-$20, brownpapertickets.com.

