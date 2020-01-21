WINDHAM – David F. Jensen Jr., 37, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 16, 2020, in Portland. He was born July 21, 1982, a son of Christina Hollbrook (Lestage) and David Jensen Sr.Dave grew up in Windham and was proud to have been #75 on the very first football team of Windham High School. As a teenager, Dave served his community by volunteering as a junior firefighter with local fire and rescue. He graduated Windham High School in the class of 2001. At age 20, he began working at Burnham & Morrill in Portland where he has remained employed for 17 years, working his way up to management as warehouse and safety supervisor positions. As a young man, Dave enjoyed roller skating and playing sports. He was a talented woodworker who also loved sports, cheering on all the New England sports teams, most especially his beloved Red Sox. To relax, Dave could be found with his dogs, Lexi and Penny, by his side, watching a good cooking show, as he appreciated good food. A master debater, Dave had an unforgettable personality, and enjoyed a healthy political discussion. A tech guru, he always had the best in technology and had the knowledge to operate it!Above all, David was a family man. On Oct. 14, 2017, he married the love of his life, Kristy-Ann Goodwin, and together they formed a family. His greatest title in life was being “Dad”, nothing brought Dave more joy than mentoring and coaching his boys, Quinten and Julien. Dave learned the role of what it means to be a good father, by looking at the example set by his own father, Bob Hollbrook.Dave will be remembered as a strong man with a soft heart, who was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He is survived by his loving wife, Kristy-Ann Jensen; his children, Quinten Jensen and Julien Wilson; his parents, Christina Hollbrook (Lestage) and Bob Hollbrook; his sister, Jessica Jensen; and his nieces, Isabella and Olivia Jensen; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He was predeceased by all of his grandparents, and his father, David Jensen Sr. and his beloved Uncle Joe.A period of visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 pm at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062, where a memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Following the memorial service, a celebration of life will take place at the Little Meeting House, 719 Roosevelt Trail in Windham starting at 2 p.m. To express condolences or participate in David’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to:American Diabetes Association,PO Box 15829,Arlington, VA 22215

