RAYMOND – Alvin C. Myers Sr., 93, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was born November 23, 1926, a son of Frank and Catherine (Walsh) Myers Sr.

He was a graduate of Westbrook High School and enlisted in the Army, serving two years before his honorable discharge. He married Barbara Ross on May 29, 1954. Al was employed at SD Warren as a paper maker for 33 years, retiring in 1987.

Al was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and four wheeling. He was an accomplished leather craftsman and loved to cook.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Myers; children, Brenda Myers, Stephen Myers (Kim), and Thomas Myers (Sherry); grandchildren, Jeffrey, Randy, Ben, and Chris Myers; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Theresa Russo.

He was predeceased by his son, Alvin “Vinny” Myers Jr., and siblings, Frank Myers Jr., and Doris Mayo.

A celebration of Al’s life is being planned, with a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Al’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

