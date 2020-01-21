NEWPORT – Carol Ann Turner, 82, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her beloved home. She was born June 9, 1937, in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Carroll Allen and Ada

Blanche (Fiander) Hickey.

Eastport was Carol’s hometown where she attended local schools. She also attended Eastern Maine Nursing School in Bangor where she earned her registered nurse degree. She dedicated her life to the excellence of nursing at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield for over 50 years. If you were a “local” in Newport, at one time or another, you may have dropped in on “Nurse Carol” at her home for some friendly banter or sage medical advice.

Carol loved her sports and on any given Sunday afternoon, you could find her in front of the TV in her favorite chair, rooting for whatever Boston team was playing at the time.

She is survived by her brother, William and wife, Santa Hickey; daughter, Susan Brown; the loves of her life, her four grandchildren, Chelsea, Nicholas, Chandler and Griffin Villetta. The family would like to give a world of thanks and gratitude to Judy and Don Davis for being Carol’s guardian angels.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main Street, Newport, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, with Pastor Al Worden officiating.

Spring burial will be in the Pittsfield Village Cemetery.

Those who wish may leave written tributes at www.CrosbyNeal.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300,

Topsham, ME 04086;

or to the

Westbrook Animal Hospital,

217 Landing Road,

Westbrook, ME 04092

