BIDDEFORD – Priscilla LaRoche, 79, of Biddeford, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Biddeford on August 12, 1940, daughter of Ernest and Irene (Girouard) Bourassa. She was educated in St. Andre’s School and High School.

Early on, Priscilla worked as the window display designer at Nichols & Co. in Biddeford. She then went on to become an Optician, working in the offices of Dr. Pelletier in Biddeford, and then Dr. Robbins in South Portland, retiring in 2002.

On February 15, 2000, she married Rene LaRoche.

Priscilla always loved and had a talent for making things beautiful, whether it was decorating her home, or putting together an outfit. In her recent years, she enjoyed attending the theatre with her friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Rachel Bourassa, and brothers, Paul and Donald Bourassa.

She is survived by her husband, Rene LaRoche; children, Shawn Walls and his wife, Kim, Leslie Hodgkins, and Allison Lehouillier and her husband, Guy; stepchildren, Donald and Gary LaRoche and Brenda Crowley, sister, Lorraine Bourassa, brother, Robert Bourassa; and five grandchildren, Matthew LaFrance, Erik, Rebekah, and Rachel Lehouillier, and Eben Hodgkins.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, with a service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

