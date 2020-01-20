Greely senior standout Logan Bagshaw, joined by his parents, John and Jana, celebrates after scoring his 1,000th career point in a victory last week at Poland. Bagshaw has played for three Class A state championship teams in his three previous high school seasons.

Greely junior Camille Clement, pictured with former Rangers’ standout and 1,000-point scorer Ashley Storey, also joined the 1,000-point club Monday in a win over Cape Elizabeth. Clement has won a pair of state championships and recently verbally committed to play at Northeastern University in Boston.

