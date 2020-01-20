Greely senior standout Logan Bagshaw, joined by his parents, John and Jana, celebrates after scoring his 1,000th career point in a victory last week at Poland. Bagshaw has played for three Class A state championship teams in his three previous high school seasons.
Greely junior Camille Clement, pictured with former Rangers’ standout and 1,000-point scorer Ashley Storey, also joined the 1,000-point club Monday in a win over Cape Elizabeth. Clement has won a pair of state championships and recently verbally committed to play at Northeastern University in Boston.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Out & About: Dance, music and theater
-
The Forecaster
Ali elected to National League of Cities council
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 21
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump basher ignores threat posed by Iran to Western culture
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: I asked people why they don’t vote, and this is what they told me