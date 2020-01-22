DAYTON – Lorraine M. Nason, 93, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, Maine, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Easter, April 4, 1926, in Westbrook, Maine, the daughter of Philip Sr. and Theresa (Beaudoin) Plourde and attended Westbrook schools.Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert L. Nason. They married at St. Hyacinth Church on October 2, 1971. They met at S.D. Warren Westbrook, where they both worked until retiring after 37 years. After retiring, Lorraine spent her time traveling and camping, taking several trips to Canada and Lake George, New York. Lorraine is also survived by her stepchildren, Patricia Vigue, husband Henry of Lyman, Joseph Nason Sr. of Dayton. Her grandchildren, Sarah Smith, husband Robert of Lyman, Daniel Vigue, fiancé Jill of Lyman, Joseph Nason Jr., wife Irish of Dayton. Her great-grandchildren, Cameron Nason, Elizabeth Smith, Landon Nason, and Jasper Vigue; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Lorraine was predeceased by her mother and father, Philip Plourde Sr. and Theresa (Beaudoin) Plourde, sister, Beatrice Plourde, two brothers, Philip Plourde Jr. and Eugene Plourde.Lorraine’s family would like to thank the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and support.A private celebration of life will be held amongst family in the spring. Burial will be at a later date at South Buxton Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comAnyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough ME 04074on behalf of Lorraine

