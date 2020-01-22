SANFORD – John Henry Fenner, 87, widely known and loved as “Uncle Jack”, died Jan. 17, 2020, in Sanford at the Newton Center.

After moving to Maine, he and his wife, Shirley, owned the Kennebunk Book Port; where they made many friends and contributed to the great success of the first Christmas Prelude in 1982.

To read a complete obituary and share online condolences, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

Send questions/comments to the editors.