SCARBOROUGH – Harriet Bell Mountain, 91, passed away peacefully at The Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine, on Jan. 1, 2020. She was born in New York City on May 19, 1928, to Sadie and Nathan Bell. She spent her childhood in Brooklyn, New York.After marrying Frank Mountain in 1949, she spent her early career designing women’s sportswear before being recruited as a fashion model. They then moved to Southold, N.Y., where they opened the Colonial Drugs Drugstore in Greenport. Harriet continued her love of fashion by managing a cosmetic and jewelry department in the drugstore and starring in several local theater productions. In 2008, after Frank passed away, she moved to The Atrium in Portland, Maine, to be closer to her daughter. She immediately immersed herself in the community and, with her incredible fashion sense, became featured on their website and marketing materials.Throughout her life, Harriet was known for her strong will, passion for life and love of family. She was always up for an adventure and she and Frank travelled extensively. From ocean cruises with friends to vacationing in Europe to heli-hiking on glaciers in Canada, she was ready for anything. Harriet was predeceased by her son, Wayne Mountain; her husband, Frank Mountain and her sister, Madeline Suresky. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Soule and husband, Stafford Soule, grandsons, Nate, Matt and Todd; daughters-in-law, Katie and Fenan, and great-grandchildren, Maya, Jameson, Drew, Caleb and Fiona.Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Levey Chapel, 471 Deering Avenue in Portland. A celebration of Harriet’s life will follow at The Atrium at The Cedars, 640 Ocean Avenue, in Portland.To view Harriet’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Rd, Scarborough, ME Or The Alzheimer’sAssociation. 383 US Route One, Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

