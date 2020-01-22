RAYMOND — The RSU 14 Withdrawal Committee is working on some remaining “minor” issues in its proposed separation agreement, committee member Rolf Olsen told the Selectboard at its meeting last week.

Olsen said that once the proposal is complete, the committee will approve it and it will be presented to the town.

Meanwhile, a sub-committee must decide what programs and services the proposed new Raymond school district would offer.

Olsen said there is a survey online for residents to contribute their opinions “so we can kind of integrate that and come up with an overall approach that way.”

The survey is available on the town’s website.

