GRAY — The new sub floor of the historic Dry Mills Schoolhouse is nearly complete, except for the areas where cribs have been installed to support the beams that are holding the schoolhouse aloft.

Soon, Merry Movers will inspect the schoolhouse, which is currently four feet in the air, and then lower it. Afterwards, the sub floor will be completed in the areas where the cribs were.

In the spring, a professional vapor barrier will be installed and pressure-treated joists and additional ventilation will keep the space underneath the building dry. A deck will be installed beneath the floor to support the building, and the antique flooring will be reused.

The schoolhouse was built in 1857, held its last class in 1959 and in 1991 was moved to its current location near the Maine Wildlife Park. It was a museum until 2015, when damage caused by ground moisture seeping up into the building forced its closure for safety reasons.

