BIDDEFORD — ATX Advisory Services recently relocated their headquarters to Biddeford after outgrowing their office in Wells.

Co-founders Brendan Abbott and Mark DiGiovanni said the city’s downtown revitalization was key in deciding to move their headquarters to Biddeford, according to a press release from The Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry.

“We have found Maine to be a very friendly environment for growing our business,” Abbott said. “As we outgrew our Wells office, we chose Biddeford as the location for our new headquarters due to the downtown revitalization, proximity to clients throughout the Northeast, and the central location for recruiting talent throughout the southern Maine seacoast and Portland region.”

The chamber held a ribbon cutting recently, welcoming ATX to their new office building at 118 Alfred St., next to the Biddeford post office.

“We are especially excited to see the area attracting leadership technology services like ATX” Chamber Executive Director Jim Labelle said. “It’s a further sign that our area has become a hub for innovators and entrepreneurs.”

After an extensive renovation, ATX is now settled into its new headquarters, and DiGiovanni is thrilled to be a part of the business community in Biddeford.

“We’re excited to begin a new chapter for ATX here in Biddeford and looking forward to being a part of this vibrant and welcoming community,” he said.

ATX currently has nine Maine-based employees in the Biddeford office, and expects to double that team over the next two years.

Founded in Boston in 2013, ATX Advisory Services is a technology consulting firm that helps mid-sized organizations leverage enterprise software and data.

Serving mid-market clients across the U.S. in a broad range of industries including construction, professional services, financial services, technology, nonprofit and manufacturing, ATX provides technology consulting services and also develops business intelligence software to help organizations leverage data and improve business performance.

“The mission of ATX is to help companies figure out how to leverage technology and the data they are collecting as a competitive advantage. As our clients have matured and implemented core software solutions, there is now a growing need to also be able to integrate these systems and efficiently analyze the data they are collecting,” DiGiovanni said.

Mike Kennie, chief technology officer for ATX said, “What sets us apart as technology consultants is we are not exclusive to any one technology and our development team works alongside business consultants. We are ‘product agnostic’ allowing us to remain nimble and deploy the best solution for the client based on their business needs.”

The company has a corporate philanthropy initiative which includes donating 5 percent of all profits to charitable organizations. In addition to corporate donations, ATX encourages employees to be actively involved in community service which is reflected in the company core values. ATX employs business focused technology consultants, software implementation specialists, software developers, and support personnel.

To learn more about ATX Advisory services go to www.atxadvisory.com.

