Even though the sometimes tedious task of lots of wrapping (of gifts) is still fresh in many people’s memories, I’d like to take a moment to wrap-up something else: our 15th Festival of Trees concluded a couple of weeks ago. As I write this, the vacuum cleaner is making a valiant effort to collect a hefty sprinkling of artificial snow and fake pine needles, and staff and volunteers at the Saco Museum have put away most of our ornament and garland stash for another year. Although it definitely hasn’t happened in the twinkling of an eye, the glam and glitter of the Festival of Trees has been tucked away for another year.

It was a very successful event, once again. As I told the large gathering who turned out for our Gala on a frigid November night, over these past 15 years, thousands and thousands of little schoolchildren have experienced the abject joy of viewing that huge collection of trees, and wreaths and yummy looking, candy-studded gingerbread. If you could see their faces! Many grown-ups have had the thrill of winning neat stuff from our raffles, or just enjoyed the deep-seated, stress-relieving pleasure of relaxing among the sparkling decorations.

While the Festival, now a holiday staple for the Saco/Biddeford area, provides a fabulous Christmas destination, it means far more to the Dyer Library and Saco Museum. As I often point out, the library and museum are not Saco city departments, but a private, nonprofit organization that must, each year, raise a hefty chunk of its own budget. The Festival of Trees, brought to you by so many hard working volunteers, remains an important aspect of our annual fundraising, second only to our annual fund. It’s a fun fundraiser, but nonetheless, serves a critical role in our ability to continue to offer library services to the community and all of the important cultural contributions that only a local museum can provide to a community. It has been another successful Festival, with high attendance and enthusiastic participation from both new sponsors and many that have been involved from the very first Festival onward. Best of all, over these 15 holiday seasons, you’ve helped us raise over $200,000. Imagine the good that money has done: more books, more programs, better care for our wonderful collection of antique objects. Thank you so much to all who have played a part. If you didn’t find time to visit, the Festival will be back next year. If you would like to play a part in the next one, just give us a call!

Looking ahead, our next exhibition, “It’s Natural: Art by Art Teachers” will be opening soon. It will begin Feb. 1 an continue until March 27. The Maine Art Education Association — Maine’s school art teachers — will present their biennial art exhibit at the Saco Museum. There will be an opening reception on Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s always a fabulous exhibition, a show crowded with amazing talent. Please come by!

