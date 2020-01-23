HOBE SOUND, Fla. – Douglas Edgar Poole, 84, of Hobe Sound, Fla. and Kennebunk, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Melrose, Mass. on Oct. 26, 1935, the only child of Harold Walter and Dorothy Christine (Walker) Poole. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1953, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., Class of 1957. Following graduation, he became an Insurance Agent with The Boston Insurance Company (from 1958 to 1960), then became a Partner at Storer, Damon and Lund (from 1960 to 1995). He started his own company, Poole Professional Ltd., with his son Christopher, which he operated between 1995 and 2005. Doug was a Trustee at the Boston Museum of Science, and a member of the Cambridge Association of Insurance Agents, Cambridge Kiwanis Club, Reading Youth Hockey Association, Reading Jaycee’s, Reading Scholarship Foundation, Meadowbrook Golf Club, Hope Sound Golf Club, Webhannet Golf Club, and Cape Arundel Golf Club. Doug volunteered regularly at his church in Maine and in Florida and was generous with his time and knowledge. The numerous charities that Doug supported over the years are a testament to his generosity and kind heart.As one might imagine, he was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with his grandchildren. Doug believed that education and travel were two of the most important opportunities afforded to him and he shared them with his family. His passion and love for animals brought him to Africa on three separate occasions to see the beauty of nature and majesty of the African continent. Doug and Martha spent many happy years in Bermuda, with trips too numerous to count. They also traveled to Mexico each year to the Mayan Riviera and would often be found swimming in any ocean that was warm enough! Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Martha Poole of Hobe Sound, Fla. and Kennebunk; two sons, Christopher A. Poole and wife Sheryl of Andover, Mass., Jeffery B. Poole and wife Leah of Middletown, R.I.; and six grandchildren, Trevor, Cameron, Hayley, Logan, Cassidy and Barnes Poole.A Memorial Service will be held at South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport, on May 16, 2020 with details to follow.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Doug’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Those wishing to remember Doug may do so through donations to:

The Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous