TOPSHAM – Robert “Bob” Franklin Smith Sr., 97, died peacefully in Topsham on Jan. 17, 2020 with his sons and devoted wife of 73 years, Mary, at his side.

Bob was born in Burlington, Vt. on Dec. 31, 1922, the son of George Smith and Mary Ellen (Roach) Smith. He was a graduate of Burlington High School and Burlington Business College and served as Aviation Radioman in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war he received the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal and Vermont Veteran’s Medal for his military service.

Bob spent 30 years in the life insurance industry, rising to district sales manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was a chartered life underwriter, graduate of the American College of Life Underwriters, and served as president of the Vermont Association of Life Underwriters. He was awarded “Man of the Year” by the Vermont Association of Life Underwriters and was recipient of the B.H. Zais Award for distinguished contributions to society, community and the life insurance profession.

Volunteer positions Bob held included, president of the Rutland Vermont Kiwanis Club, board member for the Vermont Epilepsy Association, and chairman for the Rutland, Vermont Cancer Fund Drive. He was a life member of the Brunswick, Maine Elks Lodge No. 2043, and life member of VFW Post 2197 in Topsham.

Bob was a devout Catholic serving as hospitality minister at St. Charles All Saints Parish in Brunswick for several years.

Bob and Mary loved country dancing, golf, and traveling. Bob enjoyed sports, especially watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. When he was younger, he loved spending summers with family in Maine and deer hunting with his sons.

Bob is survived by brother, Willard F. Smith of Burlington, Vt., sister, Shirley (Smith) Mercia of Essex Junction, Vt.; his loving wife, Mary (Datillio) Smith; their children, Robert F. Smith Jr. (Faith Baker) of Durham, Thomas C. Smith (Nancy Smith) of Bryan, Texas, Michael D. Smith of Topsham and Tammi L. Morgan (Donald Morgan) of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Trevor, Tara, Benjamin, Meredith, Chris, Justin, Kevin and Jazymn; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations in Robert Smith’s name may be made to the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300

Topsham, ME 04086

