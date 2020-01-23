SANFORD – Jeannette Smith, 77, of Sanford, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Greenwood Center in Sanford following a lengthy illness.

Jeannette was born on Jan. 8, 1943 to Louis and Diana (Laitres) Hupe in Sanford where she grew up and attended local schools. She was employed for many years at York Heel and Tenneford Weaving.

Jeannette was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford. When she was younger she had enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Surviving are her son, Stephen A. Smith and his wife Jody of Portland; four grandchildren, Ashley Strout, Ryan Smith, Jake Fairweather and Dominic Smith; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Aiden Strout; two sisters, Pauline Bernier and Cecile Guillemette; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

