WEST NEWFIELD – Honarable James J. Campbell, Sr., Former State of Maine Representative – On Jan. 16, 2020, a beautiful, snowy Maine day, James (Jim) Campbell, Sr. aka “Soupie”, 86, died peacefully at his home in West Newfield with his much loved family surrounding him as he wished. He was born on June 10, 1933 in Lowell, Mass. to the late Joseph T. and Gertrude M. (Halvorsen) Campbell. His sister, Noreen (Campbell) Mellen predeceased him in death in 2002. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Wade) Campbell of West Newfield, ME; his daughter, Jayme Lee Schreinemachers and her husband – his “bonus” son- Matthias (Matt) Schreinemachers, also of West Newfield, and a son – his namesake – James (Jimmy) J. Campbell, Jr. of Newfield, ME along with his partner Holly Flynne. He also leave a granddaughter, Jessica Wade Campbell, and great grandson, Dylan Campbell of Sanford, ME; his brother Joseph (Joe) Campbell and his wife Carol of New Port Richey, FL; a brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Mellen, Sr. of Lowell, MA; and a sister-in-law Beverly (Bev) Wade Manning of Tuftonboro, NH; a brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Wade and his wife Hilda of Lyme, NH; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.Jim was educated in Lowell, Massachusetts school system. He was employed at the former Courier Citizen as Plant Manager, and later at Beacon Communications both in Massachusetts prior to moving to Maine permanently. He was actively involved with the York County Area Agency on Aging, York County Rod & Gun Club, Limerick/Newfield Lions, Saco River Corridor Commission, Newfield Historical Society, Newfield Fire & Rescue, and 12 years in the Maine State Legislature in The House of Representatives. Jim was a self-made man who put his heart and soul into whatever he undertook in his life, and with that determination, dedication, and drive he accomplished much. He had a passion for politics and ran for several offices. He served eight years of his twelve years under the leadership of Governor John E. Baldacci. He so valued his friendship with Governor Baldacci, and enjoyed their morning meetings for coffee and conversation. In 2012 after open heart surgery, his mind was still in Augusta. With the okay from his doctor, he ran for office again a year later. He served once again for four more years. Jim was a huge advocate for the elderly in the State of Maine, and was always available to listen to his constituents and help in any way possible. He spent summers with his family since childhood with his parents, siblings, and then with his own family, and their spouse and children at Seabrook Beach, NH. Jim loved animals – especially dogs, horses, and in his later years cats. Many shared his life since childhood, and he found great comfort and happiness in their company. Since his teen years he was a fan of “fancy” cars that lasted his lifetime. Jim also was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.He left his family with so many years of wonderful memories. He will be missed ever so much. . .There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Newfield Town Hall.To leave a message for his family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.Should you wish to make a donation in Jim’s memory, please consider one of the following:Animal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or:Newfield Fire & RescueP.O. Box 51West Newfield, ME 04095 or:Historical Society of NewfieldP.O. Box 82Newfield, ME 04056 or:Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route One, Suite 1Scarborough, ME 04074 or:a charity of your choice

