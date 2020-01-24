Nerf Night

A children’s Nerf Night will be held at George E. Jack Elementary from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb 2. Students in grades 2-6 will be able to participate in a number of individual and group activities. Students must bring their own eye protection and Nerf toy, and Standish Recreation will supply Nerf darts. The program will cost $15 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

Slavery in Maine

The Standish Historical Society hosts guest speaker Vana Carmona as she discusses the history of slavery in Maine prior to 1800. The talk is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Tompson House Ballroom on Ossipee Trail East. For more information, visit the Standish Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Recreation committee

The town’s parks and recreation committee meets at 8 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Standish Municipal Center. The committee and its members help in the planning of community events for the town throughout the year. If you would like more information or would like to join the committee, email Jen DeRice at [email protected]

Meditation class

Meditation for Stress Management is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Standish Municipal Center. Robert D. Beane, a Reiki master and holistic care practitioner, will lead the class. The class costs $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Mystery lunch

A “mystery lunch” trip to the Greater Portland area is available to Standish seniors on Feb. 11. Transportation is provided to the destination and leaves the Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. The trip costs $5 per person plus the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Senior lunch

Active Senior lunches will be held at the Standish Municipal Center on Feb. 12 and 26. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome, though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings begin at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Lunch is catered by Personal Touch Catering and costs $6 per person. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

