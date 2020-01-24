Not the Patriots party

Come watch the Super Bowl at the American Legion Post 86 from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 2. There will be prizes, drink specials, giveaways and a 50/50. Bring your flags, pom poms and a dish to share. The post is located at 15 Lewiston Road.

Winter snow parking ban

Remember that vehicles parked between midnight and 6 a.m. on any street, town-owned parking lot or public way that interferes with snow plowing or snow removal may get towed at the owner’s expense. The winter parking rules are in effect through April 15.

Let’s eat

A public supper will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Congregational Church on Route 115. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and under. Contact 657-4279 or 657-3279 day of supper.

Also on Jan. 25, Scout Pack 86 will hold its annual spaghetti fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The Scouts and their parents encourage you to attend. The cost is $7 per adult, $5 per child and $20 max per family.

Library movies

Upcoming movies showing at Gray Public Library are: “The Addams Family” (PG), 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; “Bluebird” (documentary), 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; “Anthropecene: The Human Epoch” (documentary), 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28; “Parasite” (R), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29; “The Shining” (R), 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Karaoke championships

Reminder: The Gray American Legion post 86 karaoke championship series will be Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 22, with a finale on Saturday March 21.

Volunteer Award

Reminder: The deadline for 2019 Volunteer Award nomination submissions is Friday, Jan. 31. Nominations can be completed at graymaine.org/nominate.

