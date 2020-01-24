NEW GLOUCESTER — Interim Town Manager Paul First said substantial completion of the town’s new public works facility was achieved on Jan. 16.

“We’re still waiting for the certificate of occupancy from the code enforcement officer,” First said, but he predicated they would move in “soon.”

The new facility, which cost $4.6 million, is located on the 25-acre site shared with the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department at 611 Lewiston Road. Ganneston Construction of Augusta is the general contractor. The public works town garage is currently located at 1036 Lewiston Road but is deteriorating.

