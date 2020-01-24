WINDHAM — Operation Stop Arm is over halfway to its goal of raising $32,250 to purchase 15 stop arms for RSU 14.

The towns of Windham and Raymond, the Windham PTA, the Raymond PTO and Odyssey Angels – a group of 8-year-olds from Windham Primary School who are asking businesses to donate – have joined together to purchase the 6-foot-long stop arms, which will be installed on district school buses to prevent cars from passing stopped school buses.

The group has raised over $17,000 so far and plans to order seven stop arms this week, said Windham PTA President Ernesta Kennedy.

“I think people are still pretty invested in it,” Kennedy said. “I’m confident we’ll get our goal before the end of the year for sure.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: