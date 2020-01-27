BIDDEFORD

The city’s annual WinterFest event will unfold this weekend in the downtown area, featuring its popular sledding run, set up next to the town hall and plenty of activities for all ages.

Festivities start Friday with a sledding party for adults only from 6 to 7:30 p.m on the Adams Street hill (in front of City Hall). Sleds are provided for a limited number of ticket holders. Hot food and drinks also will be available for purchase at the hill.

At 7:30 p.m. a Piano Men Concert, featuring a tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, will be performed by Joe Boucher and an eight-piece orchestra, with special guests the Biddeford High Jazz Band & Chorus at City Theater at 205 Main St. This concert combines a four-piece pop group featuring Boucher on piano and vocals playing with a full symphony orchestra, with arrangements by Christopher Eastburn. Tickets are $25.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be free sledding, sleds provided; adventure and fun at the Apex Youth Connection, including how to cook over an open fire; stationary bike races, explore some outdoor winter gear; climb in tents and investigate what it’s like to sleep outside; snowshoeing in the square; face painting; yard games; horse drawn wagon rides; visit reindeer and other magical guests; build a snowman and enjoy free snacks, hot dogs and cocoa in a warming tent.

Juston McKinney will perform two comedy shows, at 5 and 8 p.m., at City Theater. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door.

The festival winds down on Sunday with ice skating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Brook Skating Rink on Pool Road (bring your own skates) and an Apex Youth Connection Super Roll Sunday Bike Ride at 10 a.m. at Clifford Park. The ride starts at the Apex parking lot and finishes with lunch.

For tickets, a schedule of activities or more details, go to www.citytheater.org.

OGUNQUIT

Ogunquit Performing Arts’ 19th annual Classic Film Series will offer a screening of the Bette Davis classic “All About Eve” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dunaway Center, 23 School St.

The film will be shown on a full wall-size screen; admission, parking and popcorn are free.

For more details, go to ogunquitperformingarts.org.

SACO

The Saco Museum will host an opening reception for the “It’s Natural: Art by Art Teachers” Exhibit, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 371 Main St.

The exhibition features the art works of Maine Art Education Association members, including paintings, prints, sculpture, photographs and fiber arts created by visual art teachers throughout the state. The collection will be on display Friday through March 27 during regular museum hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; noon to 8 p.m. Friday, (with free viewing from 4 to 8 pm); and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for seniors and students; $2 for ages 7 to 18 and free to ages six and younger and members and the guests.

For more details, call 283-3861, ext. 115 or visit www.dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org.

FALMOUTH

The Falmouth Town Council has scheduled a special town meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to highlight anticipated agenda items, including an update on recent public forums, an educational presentation on road construction and a discussion about a request from the Falmouth Land Trust for funding for a land acquisition.

The meeting will be held in the Town Hall Council Chamber at 271 Falmouth Road.

For more details, call 781-5253.

CAPE ELIZABETH & SOUTH PORTLAND

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club, in partnership with the City of South Portland, will present the eighth annual WinterFest celebration on Saturday.

The event will feature free family outdoor activities designed to promote healthy winter recreation at South Portland’s Parks and Recreation Department facilities.

On Saturday, there will be activities at Wainwright Field, Mill Creek Pond, Hinkley Park and the South Portland Golf Course with many events for children and adults.

Wainwright Field will include a cardboard sledding contest, a sledding hill, horse-drawn wagon rides, Touch the Trucks exhibit, ice skating, outdoor games, commercial food trucks to feed the crowds and a fireworks display.

Mill Creek Pond will have open skating most of the day and an opportunity to play hockey with the South Portland High School team.

Hinkley Park pond will feature ice fishing demos and a kids ice fishing derby (with preregistration required).

The South Portland Golf Course will have a Children’s Story walk, snowshoeing, geocaching and dog sled rides.

For more details, go to www.sopoparksrec.com or Facebook.com/southportlandwinterfest.

