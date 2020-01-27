‘VHYes’
7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org
Judging by the trailer, the 2019 film “VHYes” appears to be a delightfully bizarre mishmash comedy shot completely on VHS. The film is a romp back to the ’80s when preteen Ralph accidentally records home videos and weird late night TV moments over his parents’ wedding tape. The end result is something you likely have to see to believe, and you can do just that at Space on Thursday.
Living in Our National Parks with Phel Jacobsen
7 p.m. Friday. L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com
Phel K Jacobsen’s memoir, “I Married a Park Ranger and Became a Park Wife,” was published when she was 89. Two years later, she’s still going strong and will be telling you all about her adventurous life during a presentation at L.L. Bean on Friday evening. It comes as no surprise that it’s happening in the store’s camping department. Jacobsen married her up-and-coming park ranger husband Bob in 1953, and the couple spent many years living in several national parks.
Her Majesty’s Secret Circus
2 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $8, $5 youth. johnsonhall.org
File this under quirky and off-beat. Her Majesty’s Secret Circus is the stunt comedy duo of Maya and Brent McCoy. As agents Honeymoon and Butterfly, they’re operatives on a mission to save the planet, one show at a time, and they’ve got all sorts of tricks up their sleeves, including plunger arrows, over-the-top action suits and a giant unicycle. Their performance is an action-packed “spy-fi” comedy show that’s been performed all around the globe.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick police at standoff at Brunswick Landing housing
-
Times Record
Lisbon awaits its first Moxie-orange fire truck
-
Kennebunk Post
Trustees appoint new community college president
-
Community News
Births
-
Arts & Entertainment
UMVA gallery puts lens on immigration and inclusion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.