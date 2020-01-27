‘VHYes’

7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org

Judging by the trailer, the 2019 film “VHYes” appears to be a delightfully bizarre mishmash comedy shot completely on VHS. The film is a romp back to the ’80s when preteen Ralph accidentally records home videos and weird late night TV moments over his parents’ wedding tape. The end result is something you likely have to see to believe, and you can do just that at Space on Thursday.

Living in Our National Parks with Phel Jacobsen

7 p.m. Friday. L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com

Phel K Jacobsen’s memoir, “I Married a Park Ranger and Became a Park Wife,” was published when she was 89. Two years later, she’s still going strong and will be telling you all about her adventurous life during a presentation at L.L. Bean on Friday evening. It comes as no surprise that it’s happening in the store’s camping department. Jacobsen married her up-and-coming park ranger husband Bob in 1953, and the couple spent many years living in several national parks.

Her Majesty’s Secret Circus

2 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $8, $5 youth. johnsonhall.org

File this under quirky and off-beat. Her Majesty’s Secret Circus is the stunt comedy duo of Maya and Brent McCoy. As agents Honeymoon and Butterfly, they’re operatives on a mission to save the planet, one show at a time, and they’ve got all sorts of tricks up their sleeves, including plunger arrows, over-the-top action suits and a giant unicycle. Their performance is an action-packed “spy-fi” comedy show that’s been performed all around the globe.

