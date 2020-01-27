BRUNSWICK – Ret. Sr. Chief Joseph E. Sheehan, 97, died Jan. 21, 2020 at Hawthorn House, Freeport.

He was born in Attleboro, Mass. on Dec. 26, 1922, the son of Bartholomew and Annie Kane Sheehan. He graduated from Attleboro High School in 1940 and found employment with one of the many area factories at the time.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he immediately enlisted in January of 1942 in the U.S. Navy. He went on to serve for 30 years, traveling throughout the globe and finally retiring from VP-26 in January 1992. He received numerous awards and citations for his service to country.

Mr. Sheehan married his first wife, Christine M. Langston, March 31, 1951. Christine died in 1992 after 41 years of marriage. He married his second wife, Michelina “Lena” Cook in Brunswick April 29, 2008. Lena died August 1, 2019.

Joe entered civilian life, first for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, then Maine Employment Security and the Bureau of Labor Standards. He retired once again after 19 years.

He loved his seasonal sports; fishing, hunting, skiing. He frequented his fitness club enjoying working out and playing racquetball. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He was a life member of the fleet reserve, Brunswick Lodge of Elks, the American Legion and VFW, both in Topsham and DAV.

He is predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen C. Mahon.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph Sheehan, Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., Michael J. Sheehan and his wife Terry of Biddeford, a daughter, Margaret Sheehan of Brunswick; a nephew, John Sally of Orlando, Fla., two nieces, Colleen Buckley of North Attleboro, Mass., Maureen Reposa and husband David of Attleboro, Mass.; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at St Charles Borromeo Church, Mckeen Street, Brunswick. Following military honors, a reception will follow in the parish hall. Per Mr. Sheehan’s wishes, private interment will be observed in Growstown Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous