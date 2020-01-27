PORTLAND – Timothy Craig Rutter Sr., 67, of Westbrook, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. Born to the late Harold H. Rutter and Virginia “Ginny” (Standley) Rutter on Nov. 25, 1952, in Portland, Timothy was a graduate of Deering High School, 1971.

During his employment, his jobs at the Holiday Inn and D’Angelo were among his favorites. Timothy loved spending time with his friends and family, and uplifted the spirits of everyone who knew him. He was an avid reader, lover of crossword puzzles, and always enjoyed a good game of cribbage. Timothy’s strong work ethics inspired those around him, and he would go out of his way to help others. He was a firm believer in volunteering, his favorite being his time at Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army.

Timothy is survived by his children, Melody (Richard) McGloin of Johns Creek, Ga., Timothy Rutter Jr. of Gorham, and Jennifer (Kenneth) Johnson of Richmond, Va.; his grandchildren, Sean McGloin, Brenna McGloin, and Genevieve McGloin; his mother of Westbrook; siblings, Linda (Gerald) Carter of Gray, Harold Rutter of Standish, Brian Rutter of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Bruce (Judith Miller) Rutter of Gray, Rebecca (Robert) Politzer of Forest, Va., and Elizabeth “Libby” (Glenn Hill) Rutter-Hill of Standish; and his nieces and nephews.

Timothy is being cremated, and the family hasn’t planned any funerary ceremonies at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial in his name be made to the

Epilepsy Foundation,

the American Cancer Society, or the

Alzheimer’s Association

