Mother nature placed an order for sunshine this week, so dust off the shades and get ready to enjoy some peaceful weather. Maine sees a mix of clouds and sun on Monday after snow showers in the western mountains wrap up. Lots of warmth, too, with high temperatures in the 40s. Toasty!

It stays a bit milder into Tuesday morning. The cold air lags behind the weekend storm system, but will be present in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the 30s widespread.

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be just a little bit cooler, with most in the upper 20s and low 30s. Despite the warmth we’ve experienced the last couple of weeks, this is where we should be for this time of year.

A cold start to the day on Thursday will be a bit more reminiscent of what late January usually brings. You can forget about that in the afternoon, though, as abundant sunshine will make high temperatures near 30 feel pretty nice.

Friday looks like a gem of the day to end off the month! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with full sunshine. Some high clouds may build in through the evening.

Maybe we bring a storm through next weekend…maybe. We’ll chat about that as we get closer. For now, let’s enjoy the break. I’ll keep you updated on Twitter and Facebook if you want more weather info.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: