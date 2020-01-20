Monday, Monday…really not too bad for the holiday. Quiet weather persists. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the 20s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning brings our coldest air of the season. Widespread temperatures below zero are expected inland early Tuesday morning. Some coastal areas try to stay in the low single digits, but it would not be much of a surprise to see a handful of spots below zero even on the water.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold. Highs only make it into the teens and 20s Tuesday afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday with high temperatures a bit more moderate; most will be in the low 30s. It will be another quiet weather day.

Not much else to talk about on Thursday, although light south and southwest wind will bring in some warmer air. Temperatures make it well into the 30s and even low 40s Thursday afternoon.

Friday looks similar, if not a few degrees warmer. It should be an absolutely beautiful day.

Saturday or Saturday night could feature a few showers; it’s tough to say right now, but the storm still could definitely stay to our south.

