Sen. Susan Collins has apparently taken dozens of pages of notes during the Senate impeachment trial.
Sounds like a good thing on the face of it, but I worry that her notes aim solely to defend the president’s position, no matter the case against him. And the facts point overwhelmingly to misconduct of the highest order. President Trump should be impeached.
In the upcoming election, the senator is in a perilous place. Either way she votes, she may lose.
I ask Sen. Collins, “If it happens that you do lose, would you rather be remembered as having defended the Constitution or the corrupt actions of President Trump?”
History will remember …
Marcia Harrington
Brunswick
