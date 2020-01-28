BRUNSWICK – Jean Perryman Clark quietly passed away at her home in Brunswick on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Jean was born May 29, 1923, in South Sea, England, daughter of Nelson and Lilian Perryman. The family soon came to Upper Montclair, N.J., where Jean grew up. She studied literature, psychology and philosophy at Skidmore and Antioch colleges. She was an exceptional swimmer, placing first in a number of individual and team national intercollegiate meets including setting a national record in relay medley, though her sons know this mainly from discovering the news accounts. During World War II she joined the Women’s Land Army, working at Bullard Orchards in New York. In 1945, she married Charles W. Clark Jr. of East Orange, N.J. After the war they sailed a wooden Friendship Sloop down the Intracoastal Waterway to Florida, lived for a period on Long Island, New York, and then, in 1950, moved to the beautiful Brunswick farm that became the beloved home where they raised their family.

Jean was a prolific visual artist who explored and worked in a variety of media and styles. Her works were variously exhibited and are cherished in many private collections. She was a writer and poet. She enjoyed playing the piano. She was throughout her life a voracious, omnivorous and discerning reader, devouring, as it seemed to one of her sons who attempted to provide her sufficient reading material, whole sections of libraries. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was always seeking to help others in any way she was able. She loved her weekly lunches with family members at her farm or at a local restaurant, including a lunch the Saturday just before her passing. She was wise, witty, generous, loving, ceaselessly appreciative, relentlessly self-effacing. She was deeply loved by her family and her friends.

Jean was a member of the The First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, Mass., as well as the local branch of the church in Brunswick.

She was predeceased by her brother, Eric Perryman, husband, Charles and daughter, Robin Lyn. She is survived by her twin brother, John Perryman of Virginia, her son, Bruce Clark of Brunswick, son, Chad Clark and his wife, Carol of Readfield, and son, Jon Clark and his wife, Joyce, of Woolwich. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four nieces and their families.

Her family wishes to express deep appreciation to the Christian Science nurses who provided loving home support during the brief period when needed.

As Jean requested, no service will be held.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Fund for Christian Science Nursing in Kansas City (https://nfcsn.org) or a charity of choice.

