SEBASCO – John T. Alexander, 66, of Sebasco, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Bath on June 8, 1953, the son to Ellsworth A. and Yvonne A. (Carroll) Alexander. He was a man of infinite knowledge, talent, humor and a laugh that could light up any room.

John graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1971. He was employed by Bath Iron Works and Washburn Doughty. He did a lot of work for himself and as a carpenter with his brother, Kevin.

He enjoyed so many things and spending time with so many different people. He leaves a hole in every life and heart that he has touched. He could make anything into something beautiful whether it was painted, built, welded, carved or drawn. He loved vehicles and anything to do with them. Races, mud running and monster trucks but especially rebuilding them for himself and others and each one in his own unique way.

He loved being with friends that were family watching NASCAR and shooting guns and he’d be the first one there to lend a helping hand with anything. He never missed a family gathering, he may have griped all the way there but was usually always the first one and early. He loved visiting his people and enjoying their company.

He is survived by one brother, Kevin Alexander and his wife Cheryl, one sister, Ada Hawkes of Colorado. One nephew, Heath Hawkes and his wife Stephanie, six nieces, Stacey Anestis and her husband George, Brandi Headley and her husband Jason, Amie Hawkes, Lisa Alexander and her wife Paula, Amanda Alexander and Kara-Lee Alexander and lots of great nieces and nephews. He had many lifelong friends who were just as much family as those listed above.

Following his wishes there will be no services. We ask that if you wish to honor and remember him pick up a tool, turn a wrench or grab a paintbrush and make something beautiful. Create it from your heart and know that he would be happy.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Stanley H. Alexander and Frank C. Alexander and one brother in law Kevin Hawkes.

Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Phippsburg Fire & Rescue,

P.O. Box 83

Phippsburg, ME 04562

