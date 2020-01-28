BRUNSWICK – Vincent Charles Ullrich, “Poppa”, 69, passed away on January 24, 2020, at his home in Brunswick, Maine. He was surrounded by his loving family, dog Jake, and friends after a very brief battle of pancreatic cancer.He is survived by the love of his life his wife Candace of 50 amazing years, his daughter Yvonne and her husband Brian Kennedy of South Weymouth, MA, his son Robert Ullrich and his wife Amy of Lewiston, ME, seven grandchildren, Ryan, Aidan, Ava and Lena Kennedy of South Weymouth, MA, Kyle Ullrich and his wife Bryanna of Clarksville, TN, Cole and Chase Ullrich of Lewiston, ME as well as his great granddaughter, Addeline Lee Ullrich of Clarksville, TN. He is also survived by his brother and best friend Robert “Tony” Ullrich and his wife Carolyn of Sheffield, MA, his brother John Ullrich and his wife Judy also of Sheffield. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many good friends.Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 30, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield, Mass. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sheffield Center Cemetery.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, Mass. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org)c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home,426 Main Street,Great Barrington, MA 01230

