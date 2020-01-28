PORTLAND – Harriet “Diane” DiPietro passed away Sunday January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 28, 1935, the daughter of Harriet Ann (Sylvester) and Fredrick Weikel.Diane graduated from Portland High School in 1953, where she met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” DiPietro. The two were married in June of 1954 and together raised six children. In 1955, they moved to California where Diane attended and graduated from nursing school. When the couple returned to Maine, they began their next adventure, opening Lucy’s Restaurant in Longfellow Square. Upon the closing of Lucy’s, they moved into the auto business, selling cars and opening AD Auto Sales on Forest Avenue in Portland. Diane loved to volunteer. Throughout the years she dedicated countless hours to the PTA, Red Cross and St Peter’s Church. Once all of her children had left home, she went back to school, attending SMCC, and completing the Unit Secretarial Program. This led her to a career at the former Osteopathic Hospital, which she was very proud of. She enjoyed spending summers at the cottage on Thomas Pond with her family. As well as travelling across the United States, Canada and Italy with Tony. Diane was also a lifetime member of the Italian Heritage Center and St Peter’s Sodailty. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Tony, her mother, father, brother, Fredrick and his wife, Anges, a grandson, Stefano Nappi, and her son-in-law, Moshe Mizrahi. She is survived by her children, Marianne DiPietro (Kurt Kimball), Susan DiPietro, Theresa Nappi (Nicholas), Nancy McAdam, (Gary), and Anthony DiPietro, as well as 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street in Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Diane’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland 217 Landing Rd,Westbrook, ME 04092 OrThe Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital -Nappi Fund. Maine Medical CenterPhilanthropy Department22 Bramhall StreetPortland, ME 04102

