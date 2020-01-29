CASCO – Fern Hazel (Pennell) Ford, 73, of Casco, Maine, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Fern was born on December 8, 1946, to Theophilus and Idella (Proctor) Pennell. She grew up in Westbrook and attended Westbrook High School. She married the love of her life, Thomas C. Ford in 1968 and spent over 50 years happily married. Fern loved spending time with her family and friends, boating, snowmobiling, traveling, spoiling her grandkids, and was very involved in the SMYL baseball league in Meriden, Conn., for many years in the concession stand. She was a member of an all-girls bowling league in Meriden, Conn., and a member of the Crooked River Snowmobile Club in Casco. She worked at Lamprons in Bridgton until her retiring. She is survived by her husband, Thomas of Casco; her sons, Kevin Ford and wife, Joann of Bridgton, Darren Ford and wife, Rosanne of Meriden, Conn.; daughter-in-law, Carrie Ford of Novato, Calif.; her brothers, Earnest Pennell of Westbrook and Timothy Pennell of Falmouth; her grandchildren Christopher Ford and wife Katy of Sebago, Michael Ford and wife Erica of Hiram, Thomas L. Ford of Casco, Jessica Ford of Bridgton, Kayla Ford of Novato, Calif., Justin Ford of Novato, Calif.; her four great-grandchildren, Elana, Joseph, Ellis and Kenzy; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Gerrish and Susan Coburn; an abundance of extended family and friends who she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Robert Ford, a great-grandson, Eli Ford.Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from, 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Kind words of support and tribute may be shared on Fern’s tribute wall at www.hallfuneralhome.net. Online gifts in Fern’s memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation at https://mainecancer.org/donate-now.

