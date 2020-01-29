YORK & formerly of Framingham – Adella Page Brennan passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020, in York.

Adella Page Brennan was born in Tewksbury, Mass., on July 16, 1929, to Catherine and William Brocklebank. Della, as she preferred to be called, spent the early years of her life in Saugus, Mass., until 1946 when she moved to Lisbon Falls, Maine, with her younger sister, Carrie, and younger brother, Joe. Once she graduated high school in Maine, she moved to Boston where she worked for John Hancock for many years. In October 1951 she married Ron Page and after a year or so they settled in Framingham, Mass., until 1987. After raising four sons in Framingham, Ron and Della moved to Kennebunk, Maine, where they were planning on retiring. Shortly after moving to Kennebunk, Ron passed away and in 1998 Della married George Brennan of Wells, Maine. George and Della settled in Ogunquit, Maine until 2010 when they moved to Sentry Hill Retirement Community in York, Maine.

Della loved people and had many friends throughout her life, including many lifelong friends she met through the Al-Anon program. Della enjoyed knitting sweaters, hats, mittens, scarfs and gloves for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also spent much time braiding rugs and making other crafts. Most of all, she loved volunteering at St. Mary’s Church in Wells, Maine, where she worked at the food pantry and volunteered her time to serve others in need at the church and in the community.

Della was predeceased by her second husband, George Brennan, and her first husband, Ron Page, and her brother, Joe. She leaves behind her sister, Carrie of Ocala, Fla.; four sons, Glenn and his wife, Marilyn, of Greenland, N.H., David and his wife, Shandy, of South Yarmouth, Mass., John and his wife, Christine, of Mendon, Mass., and Tom from Wilton, N.Y. Della had 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Della will be missed by all her family and will always be remembered for her strong faith in Jesus, and the love she shared for all.

Friends may visit from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish-St. Mary’s Church, 235 Eldridge Road, Wells, Maine. Interment will take place this spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dellas‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, Maine 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com

