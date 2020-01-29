WINDHAM – John M. Pandolfo, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with his family by his side.

John was an accomplished artist, an avid gardener and a certified master diver.

He is survived by his father, Frank W. Pandolfo, his mother, Marie Pandolfo, his sister, Linda, his brother, Wil, and his loving and loyal dog, Blaze.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 4, at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John’s name to Maine Medical Center, SPCIUC.

