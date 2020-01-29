RAYMOND — The town has chosen Joseph Crocker of Windham to serve as its first recreation director.

“He’s just what we’re looking for,” said Town Manager Don Willard. “We’re very excited for him to come.”

Crocker has worked in parks and recreation in Saco, Auburn and Kennebunk and, most recently, Lewiston. He has an MBA in sports and recreation management and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.

His starting salary, which is subject to approval by the Board of Selectmen, will be $57,000. The Board of Selectmen will vote to approve his confirmation on Feb. 11, and his first day will be Feb. 18.

“First, he’ll be at the town office, getting to know people, getting to know the town, working on a plan,” Willard said. “We’re going to try to build a town recreation department and a comprehensive recreation program.”

