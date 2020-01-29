PORTLAND — The city will soon begin accepting Portland Senior Tax Equity Program applications.

The City Council started Portland Senior Tax Equity Program (P-Step) in 2017 to provide tax relief to qualified low-income seniors through property tax or rent rebates of up to $900.

To qualify, applicants must be 62 or older with a homestead exemption.

The application period for the program runs from Feb. 13 to June 15. For more information, visit, portlandmaine.gov/145/Tax-Relief.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: