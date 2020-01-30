‘Big Fish’ GHS musical

Gorham High School presents the musical “Big Fish” with the opening performance on Friday Jan. 31, and continuing through Sunday, Feb. 9, at the performing arts center at the school, 41 Morrill Ave.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

For tickets and reservations, call 839-5754. Tickets are $12 and $10, students.

State to replace Route 25 culvert

The Maine Department of Transportation is working on estimating a large culvert replacement project on Route 25 before advertising the project for competitive bids in May of 2020.

The culvert is located 0.41 miles west of the Bernard P. Rines Bypass at Brandy Brook. Construction will occur during the summer months; exact start and completion dates will be announced when a schedule from the contractor has been reviewed and approved.

After the new pavement is placed, no permit to open this segment of highway will be granted for a period of three years. A public meeting will not be held regarding this project unless specifically requested by the municipality.

For more information, contact DOT Project Manager LaRay Hamilton at 885-7029.

Gorham schools illness rise



Attendance in Gorham schools has slipped with the flu season under way in the state, but remains below reportable levels.

“We are definitely in an uptick but not critical by any means,” Superintendent Heather Perry reported. “Lots of flu, GI bugs, strep and usual colds right now.”

Absences haven’t risen to 15% or more that requires reporting to the Maine Department of Education, Perry said.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $23,206,605,224,315.72.

