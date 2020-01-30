OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A public meeting to address traffic movements generated by a proposed commercial development at 15 Ocean Park Road is set for noon on Monday, Feb. 3 in the Town Council chambers at Old Orchard Beach Town Hall, 1 Portland Ave.

The proposed project includes a 2,100-square-foot convenience store, 12 fueling positions, and 192 self-storage units in six 30- foot by 160-foot buildings, on five acres.

Maine Department of Transportation Region 1 Traffic Engineer Randy Illian said the proposed development is expected to generate 170 morning one-way trips and 182 afternoon trips during a typical peak hour.

In a social media posting, State Rep, Lori Gramlich said the public is invited to attend, but that only direct abutters will have an opportunity to offer input.

She said those unable to attend, but who want to weigh in on the project, may send written comments to: The Department of Transportation, Traffic Engineering Division, 16 State House Station, Augusta ME 04333. She said people may also email comments to her at: [email protected], and she will pass them on to the Transportation Department.

