MIAMI — Even the oddsmakers aren’t sure about this Super Bowl.

That’s how close the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers match up. The Chiefs are a 1-point favorite, which basically means a tossup. Indeed, by kickoff on Sunday, the 49ers could be the bettors’ choice.

There could be almost as much action on prop bets – will Kyle Shanahan remember to run the ball if the Niners get ahead 28-3 in the second half, for example? Or a lot more bets on the over/under, which stands at 54 1/2 and seems a bit low.

There was no significant news Thursday as both teams held spirited practices under sunny skies.

This week more than any other, no news is good news.

The 49ers went through a nearly two-hour workout at the University of Miami’s practice facility, where linebacker Kwon Alexander, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Jaquiski Tartt were the only limited players. Alexander has been dealing with a pectoral injury, while Coleman is returning from a shoulder injury and Tartt is dealing with sore ribs.

“No change,” 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They’re going to be good to go.”

San Francisco often practices in pads on Thursdays of game week, but Shanahan decided against it after a padded practice at home last week.

“I don’t think they need the pads,” Shanahan said. “I’m trying to make sure we get into the game healthy.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs also wore helmets and shells as they worked on goal-line, short-yardage and nickel packages while reviewing first and second downs at the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility at Nova Southeastern University.

“Guys got good work in and played fast,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “It was a great day here. The team is doing good, and they have good energy.”

The four players on the injury report remained defensive tackle Chris Jones because of a sore calf, tight end Travis Kelce because of a bothersome knee, center Austin Reiter because of a sore wrist and backup tight end Deon Yelder because of a sore Achilles tendon. But all four were full participants in the workout, which lasted about two hours during the early afternoon heat.

PANTHERS: Greg Olsen’s playing days in Carolina are over.

The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter that he’ll be leaving the team, calling it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with General Manager Marty Hurney.

Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost $11.675 million against the salary cap in 2020. If the Panthers release him, they would be on the hook for $3.7 million in dead cap money. If he retires, the team could recoup that money.

“The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now,” Olsen said. “On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.”

Olsen could try to continue playing or venture into broadcasting, something he has dabbled in successfully.

“I still have the love of football in my heart and will explore all career opportunities presented to me,” Olsen said.

The 13-year veteran ranks fifth among tight ends in receptions (718) and yards receiving (8,444). He had 6,463 yards receiving and caught 524 passes in nine years with Carolina, the most by any Panthers tight end.

