The University of Maine’s football team received an impressive commitment Thursday.

Montigo Navari Moss, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, announced on Twitter that he is going to play for the Black Bears.

I'm beyond blessed to announce that I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Maine ❕❗️❕ #GoBlackBears ???? pic.twitter.com/6UnIS7GrWj — Montigo Navari Moss (@Montigo_moss) January 30, 2020

Moss, a wide receiver like his father, attended Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy and had over 1,000 receiving yards as a senior.

Maine Coach Nick Charlton could not comment because Moss has not signed a letter of intent yet. The next national signing period begins next Wednesday.

