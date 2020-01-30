SCARBOROUGH – John Barlock passed away at the Gosnell House on Jan. 28, 2020, after a four year battle with colon cancer. John’s life began in Houlton, the fourth of five children born to Joseph and Dorothy (Crafts) Barlock. John graduated from Houlton High School in 1974, and continued his education at Thomas College in Waterville. He not only received his BA/BS degree in accounting and management, but also gained an incredible extended family of Thomas friends, a very special group who remain very close to this day.John met his future wife, Deborah in 1986, married in 1989, and had two wonderful sons, Ben and Will. Family was a priority to John. He was extremely proud of his role in the boys’ educational and sports development, never missing a baseball, soccer, lacrosse, golf match or school event. John’s career began with Data General, moving on to Fairchild and National Semiconductors, Idexx, and back to Fairchild until retirement. The cancer diagnosis ended his 30-year accounting and IT careers, but together with Deb allowed him to reconnect with family and friends throughout the United States. Their commitment and love for each other was extraordinary.John was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Stephen, Joseph and Julia “Judy”.He is survived by his wife Deborah; son, Benjamin and wife Amy, son, William and girlfriend Austyn; sister, Mary; mother-in-law, Barbara Jolovitz; brother-in-law, Karl Rogers, sister-in-law, Yvonne Barlock/Hagenbuch (Michael); nephews, Stephen Barlock (Jill, Sophia and Ella), Joseph Hadley, Nick Howard Rogers, niece Catherine Greenfield (Brian, Cole and Luke); as well as best friend from childhood and family Matt, Nancy and godson Madison Bodine. John also wanted to thank Dr. Roger Inhorn and his staff at Maine Health Cancer Care, Hospice of Southern Maine, and special Mercy chemo nurse Lori for their commitment and compassion to his battle. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El, 400 Deering Avenue. Interment will follow the funeral at Temple Bethel Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Portland Jewish Funeral Home. Donations in memory of John can be made to theCamp Tracy Alumni Associationc/o Alfond Youth CenterWaterville, ME or toTemple Beth ElPortland, Maine

