SCARBOROUGH – Mathieu D. Caron, 45, of Sanford, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a short illness with a liver ailment. Matt was born in Sanford on July 4, 1974, a son of Daniel and Annette (Mathieu) Caron. He graduated from Sanford High School class of 1992.

Matt was an accomplished musician and never missed a chance to have a “Jam Session”. He was an abstract artist with numerous paintings and murals.

He is predeceased by his mother, Annette, who passed in September 2019; his godmother, Lorraine Bonti; and aunt Connie Mathieu.

Matt is survived by his father, Dan Caron; his sister, Rachel Clarrage and her husband, Sam; his nieces, Emma and Caroline all of whom will miss him greatly. Matt is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Al Bonti, Al and Yvonne Porell, Pat and Armand Melanson, Ronald Mathieu, Richard and Pat Mathieu, Roger and Esther Mathieu, Msgr. Rene Mathieu, Real and Lusine Mathieu.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford. At 6 p.m. a prayer service will be conducted by his uncle Msgr. Rene Mathieu.

Matt was very instrumental in helping create the Skateboard Center from the construction to decorating with artistry, along with murals. A Celebration of his Life will be held at that center at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Soup Kitchen of ones choice.

